Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.48. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

