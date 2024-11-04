HS Management Partners LLC Takes $33.72 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 448,605 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,717,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.2% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,529,000 after buying an additional 237,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. UBS Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.