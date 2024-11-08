22,500 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FXI. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 5.7 %

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.53. 40,264,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,897,480. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

