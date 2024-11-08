Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 317 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.57. 57,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $237.50 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

