Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Propel Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of PRL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.75. Propel has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $40.08.
Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Propel had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 36.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Propel will post 5.3923205 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Propel Company Profile
Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.
