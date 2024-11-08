Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 1,290 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 289.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 141,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105,167 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 9,138,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,993,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms have commented on AGNC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

