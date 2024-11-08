Fiera Capital Corp Has $43.96 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.18% of Franco-Nevada worth $43,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE FNV traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $123.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,148. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -39.99, a PEG ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average is $124.10. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -45.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.57.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

