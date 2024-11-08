Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,486 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.13% of Sun Life Financial worth $48,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,871. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.621 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

