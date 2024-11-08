iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.26. 1,447,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.13 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

