1,174 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.80. 1,496,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,424. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $139.03 and a 52 week high of $183.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

