Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $1,274,000. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Tesla by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 2,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Tesla by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Phillip Securities raised shares of Tesla to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $296.91 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $953.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.23 and a 200-day moving average of $213.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

