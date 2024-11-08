Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,761 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.64% of Stifel Financial worth $61,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 99.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 148.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

SF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,672. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $117.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

