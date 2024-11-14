Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.88. 334,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,277,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,912.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $159,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,609.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,277,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,912.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,929. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,764,000 after acquiring an additional 885,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,690,000 after acquiring an additional 358,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after buying an additional 814,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,349,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,793,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

