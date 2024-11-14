Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Short Interest Update

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Chorus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CHRYY
Chorus Price Performance
Chorus Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.7539 per share. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th.
About Chorus
Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.
