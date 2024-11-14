Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 13,118,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,657,000 after buying an additional 544,418 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $2,972,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,168,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.61. 3,250,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,619,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $150.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

