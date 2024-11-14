Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $239.14. 199,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,626. The stock has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.15 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.42 and a 200-day moving average of $260.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

