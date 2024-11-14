The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.8% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $146,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 37,491 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $1,797,624.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,704. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.