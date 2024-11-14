CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the October 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Performance

Shares of CK Hutchison stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,111. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. CK Hutchison has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

