Cable Hill Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $410.39 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.14 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $407.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.