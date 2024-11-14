Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $241.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $200.36 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

