Unionview LLC Buys Shares of 7,896 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Unionview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 122,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60,956 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 72,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

