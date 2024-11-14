iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890,264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $128,756,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $124,848,000. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,525,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.54 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1577 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.