John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.79 and last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 9097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.50%.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $114,532.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,602.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,052,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 116,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,326,000 after acquiring an additional 90,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 19.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after acquiring an additional 81,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $2,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

