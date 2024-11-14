Haverford Trust Co Sells 13,102 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.