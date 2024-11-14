Haverford Trust Co Sells 800 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 885,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,565.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 730,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,981,000 after acquiring an additional 719,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,005,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 422,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 456.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 513,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after acquiring an additional 421,210 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

