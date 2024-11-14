Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Lowered to $1,450.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,258.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,391.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,402.80. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,029.01 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

