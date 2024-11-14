Anthony S. Marucci Buys 11,500 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony S. Marucci purchased 11,500 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $308,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,416.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

