Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 678.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.