Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in October

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the October 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.8 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.12.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
