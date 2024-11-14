Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in October

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the October 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.8 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.