1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the October 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

1933 Industries Trading Up 57.5 %

1933 Industries stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 145,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,838. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. 1933 Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States. It operates in three segments: the Medical Segment, the Recreational Segment, and the CBD-Infused Products Segment. The company produces, packages, and markets cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, including tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brand names.

