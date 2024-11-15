Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Decreases By 32.7%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the October 15th total of 981,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
TIS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TISNF remained flat at $25.33 during midday trading on Friday. TIS has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.
TIS Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TIS
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.