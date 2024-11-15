iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $2.42. iCAD shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 484,462 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.47.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICAD. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 55.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iCAD by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 701,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

