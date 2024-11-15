GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. 490,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,606. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

