Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in October

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the October 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the second quarter worth $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEAF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 46,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,387. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

