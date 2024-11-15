Insider Buying: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Buys 11,744 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan bought 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$57.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$672,931.20.

On Tuesday, November 12th, William Brennan bought 15,320 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$57.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,602.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total value of C$1,026,241.32.

On Tuesday, September 24th, William Brennan acquired 500 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00.

AIF stock traded down C$0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching C$56.25. 62,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,207. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 951.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. Altus Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$38.17 and a 1-year high of C$59.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIF. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.22.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

