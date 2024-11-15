Altrius Capital Management Inc Sells 741 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.5% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.98. 1,869,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 117.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

