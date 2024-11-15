i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Cut to Hold at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts cut shares of i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

IAUX has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark raised i-80 Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAUX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,218,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,653. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 63.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 45,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 22.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 139,326 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,120,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,050 shares during the last quarter.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company in the Precious Metals industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.