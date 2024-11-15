BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,345,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.72. 3,376,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.10. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.54.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

