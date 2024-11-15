bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

bleuacacia Stock Performance

BLEU stock remained flat at $11.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. bleuacacia has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bleuacacia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLEU. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the second quarter valued at $300,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

