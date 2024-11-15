Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,311,900 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 15th total of 16,164,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,254.3 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFTLF remained flat at $0.76 during trading hours on Friday. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.
About Chinasoft International
