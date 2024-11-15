Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,311,900 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 15th total of 16,164,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,254.3 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFTLF remained flat at $0.76 during trading hours on Friday. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

About Chinasoft International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, India, and Saudi Arabia. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.