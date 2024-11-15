iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,788,247 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the previous session’s volume of 856,298 shares.The stock last traded at $127.64 and had previously closed at $129.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

