Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Down 33.8% in October

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the October 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Trees Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CANN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 43,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,814. Trees has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
Trees Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trees
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.