Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Down 33.8% in October

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the October 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Trees Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CANN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 43,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,814. Trees has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Trees alerts:

Trees Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.