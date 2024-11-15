Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Mind Gym Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.06 million, a PE ratio of -172.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Mind Gym Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. The company offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, digital products, and related services. It also provides various solutions for performance management; management development; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.