Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. 2,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 20,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Haier Smart Home Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

