Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 143,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 107,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Danakali Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Danakali

(Get Free Report)

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.