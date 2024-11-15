Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Mersen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBLNF remained flat at C$21.20 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.69. Mersen has a 12-month low of C$21.20 and a 12-month high of C$40.00.
About Mersen
