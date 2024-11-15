CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,872,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,652 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $240,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.64 and a 12 month high of $84.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

