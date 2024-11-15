Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $249.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.06 and a one year high of $257.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

