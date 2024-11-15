Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,882 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $22,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.