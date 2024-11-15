CIBC Lowers Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$48.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Finning International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.00.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.
